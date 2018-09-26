Latest
US President Donald Trump (R) meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on September 26, 2018 in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
10 mins ago
Trump Says US Embassy Jerusalem Move Was ‘A Big Chip’ Delivered To Israel
15 mins ago
Trump Accuses China (Not Russia) Of Midterm Election Meddling In UN Remarks
on April 25, 2013 in Washington, DC.
23 mins ago
House GOP Races To Get Testimony From Ex-Russia Investigators Before Midterms
livewire Kavanaugh SCOTUS Nomination

READ: Kavanaugh 1982 Calendar Submitted To Senate Judiciary Committee

By
September 26, 2018 10:55 am

Brett Kavanaugh’s team submitted a calendar that the Supreme Court nominee kept in the summer of 1982 to use as evidence that he didn’t attend the party in which Christine Blasey Ford claims he sexually assaulted her.

The calendar outlines Kavanaugh’s various activities, ranging from college visits and football workouts, to a trip to New York with his parents and an outing to go see Rocky III with a friend. It also includes Kavanaugh’s doodles and notes when he was grounded (May 21-31 of 1982).

While Kavanaugh’s team admits the calendar doesn’t necessarily disprove he didn’t attend the party, they claim it does show that he regularly tracked his social gatherings and the party in question is never mentioned. The people that Blasey Ford claims attended the party are also not noted, except one instance on July 28, 1982 in which it appears Kavanaugh wrote “Go to Judge’s,” which could be a reference to Mark Judge, the classmate Blasey Ford identified as a co-conspirator in the attack.

Read through the calendar below:

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Asistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: