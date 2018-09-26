READ: Kavanaugh 1982 Calendar Submitted To Senate Judiciary Committee

Brett Kavanaugh’s team submitted a calendar that the Supreme Court nominee kept in the summer of 1982 to use as evidence that he didn’t attend the party in which Christine Blasey Ford claims he sexually assaulted her.

The calendar outlines Kavanaugh’s various activities, ranging from college visits and football workouts, to a trip to New York with his parents and an outing to go see Rocky III with a friend. It also includes Kavanaugh’s doodles and notes when he was grounded (May 21-31 of 1982).

While Kavanaugh’s team admits the calendar doesn’t necessarily disprove he didn’t attend the party, they claim it does show that he regularly tracked his social gatherings and the party in question is never mentioned. The people that Blasey Ford claims attended the party are also not noted, except one instance on July 28, 1982 in which it appears Kavanaugh wrote “Go to Judge’s,” which could be a reference to Mark Judge, the classmate Blasey Ford identified as a co-conspirator in the attack.

Read through the calendar below: