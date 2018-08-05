Kasich: GOP Candidate In Ohio Said ‘I Didn’t’ Invite Trump To Hold Rally In State

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) said Sunday that Republican congressional candidate Troy Balderson had claimed he didn’t have anything to do with inviting President Donald Trump to campaign on his behalf.

Kasich, one of a handful of nationally-known Republicans frequently critical of Trump, revealed the news on ABC’s “This Week.”



“I asked [Balderson] the other day, ‘Why are you bringing Trump in?’” Kasich recalled. “He said, ‘Well, I don’t have anything to do with it.’”

Host George Stephanopoulos returned to the point later: “Did he really tell you that he was surprised that President Trump was coming, and didn’t want him to come?”

“I asked him, I said, ‘Troy, why— Did you invite Trump in here? The President?’ He said, ‘No, I didn’t,’” Kasich responded. “So I think Donald Trump decides where he wants to go, and I think they think they’re firing up the base.”

Balderson will face off against Democrat Danny O’Connor on Tuesday in a special election to fill the vacant seat of former Rep. Pat Tiberi (R-OH), who left Congress in January. The race is surprisingly close, given the usual Republican advantage in the district. Both Kasich and Trump have endorsed Balderson.

Trump and Balderson headlined a rally in Ohio Saturday night, and Trump has promoted Balderson mutliple times on his Twitter page.

