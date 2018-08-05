Latest
PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES - 2018/08/04: Police seen in downtown Portland during the Patriot Prayer Rally.The Proud Boys organized the Patriot Prayer Rally in Portland. The Proud Boys, a far right group supportive of President Donald Trump, used inflammatory language ahead of their rally, with some members promising violence. Counter-protesters led by Antifa confronted the participants of the Patriot Prayer Rally and clashed with police, leading to arrests and injuries. (Photo by Kainoa Little/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
57 mins ago
Oregon Police Chief Orders Review Of Use Of Force At Saturday Protest
2 hours ago
Powerful Quake Rocks Indonesia’s Lombok Island, 39 Dead
2 hours ago
Old-Time Plane Crashes In Swiss Alps, Killing 20 On Board
livewire

Kasich: GOP Candidate In Ohio Said ‘I Didn’t’ Invite Trump To Hold Rally In State

By | August 5, 2018 11:59 am
AFP/Getty Images

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) said Sunday that Republican congressional candidate Troy Balderson had claimed he didn’t have anything to do with inviting President Donald Trump to campaign on his behalf.

Kasich, one of a handful of nationally-known Republicans frequently critical of Trump, revealed the news on ABC’s “This Week.”

“I asked [Balderson] the other day, ‘Why are you bringing Trump in?’” Kasich recalled. “He said, ‘Well, I don’t have anything to do with it.’”

Host George Stephanopoulos returned to the point later: “Did he really tell you that he was surprised that President Trump was coming, and didn’t want him to come?”

“I asked him, I said, ‘Troy, why Did you invite Trump in here? The President?’ He said, ‘No, I didn’t,’” Kasich responded. “So I think Donald Trump decides where he wants to go, and I think they think they’re firing up the base.”

Balderson will face off against Democrat Danny O’Connor on Tuesday in a special election to fill the vacant seat of former Rep. Pat Tiberi (R-OH), who left Congress in January. The race is surprisingly close, given the usual Republican advantage in the district. Both Kasich and Trump have endorsed Balderson. 

Trump and Balderson headlined a rally in Ohio Saturday night, and Trump has promoted Balderson mutliple times on his Twitter page.

More Livewire
View All
Comments