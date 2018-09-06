Kamala Harris Claims She Had ‘Reliable’ Info About Kavanaugh Convo On Mueller Probe

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on Thursday followed up on her mysterious question for Brett Kavanaugh with a claim that she had “reliable” information that the Supreme Court nominee was involved in a conversation about special counsel Robert Mueller with someone at the law firm of President Trump’s personal lawyer.

The revelation, however, led to something of an anticlimax.

She reiterated her questioned from Wednesday evening: whether Kavanaugh had a conversation about Mueller’s probe with someone at Marc Kasowitz’s firm, Kasowitz Benson Torres.

Kavanaugh again tried to get her to clarify if there was someone at the firm she had in mind, and she declined to do so.

“The subject of the question is you and whether you were part of a conversation regarding special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation,” Harris said.

“The answer is no,” Kavanaugh said, and Harris moved on.