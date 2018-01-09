Judge Outlines Conditions For Rick Gates To Be Released From House Arrest

A district judge set requirements in an order unsealed Tuesday for releasing Rick Gates, a longtime associate of President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, from house arrest.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled last week that Gates can be released from house arrest if he stays in Richmond, Virginia, obtains permission for travel, abides by a curfew, subjects to GPS monitoring and agrees to forfeit assets if he flees.

Gates and Manafort in October 2017 pleaded not guilty to all 12 counts handed down against them, the first charges filed in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. They were charged with conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money and making false statements, among other counts.

Jackson set conditions in December 2017 for Manafort’s release from house arrest. As of Tuesday, Manafort’s attorneys had not filed the most recent round of documents Jackson requested as a condition of his release from home confinement.