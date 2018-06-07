GOP Sen. Kennedy: Scott Pruitt Is ‘Acting Like A Moron’

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) lambasted EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt on CNN Thursday morning, saying that the Trump official is “acting like a moron.”

“The things that Scott Pruitt is alleged to have done, they continue, the hits just keep coming,” Kennedy told CNN’s John Berman. “I think he’s hurting the President and therefore he’s hurting the country.

“He’s acting like a moron and he needs to stop it,” he continued. “It’s not personal, but he needs to stop misbehaving in this way.”

Just this week, Pruitt has been accused of using an EPA aide to try to meet with the CEO of Chick-Fil-A to set up a franchise for his wife to run, has reportedly been asked to lay off eating at the White House mess after racking up a $400 bill in one month, and sent an aide to obtain a used mattress from a Trump hotel. A top Pruitt aide also quit this week, prompting an EPA spokesperson to call the reporter who broke the story “a piece of trash.”

