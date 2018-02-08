GOP Sen. Shuts Down Trump’s Wish For Military Parade: ‘Confidence Is Silent’

Following reports that President Donald Trump has asked for a military parade, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) on Wednesday offered a succinct explanation as to why that show of force is completely unnecessary.

“I don’t think it’s a particularly good idea. Confidence is silent. Insecurities are loud,” he told ABC News.

“When you’re the most powerful nation in all of human history, you don’t have to show it off, like Russia does, and North Korea, and China,” Kennedy continued. “And we are the most powerful nation in all of human history. Everyone knows that, and there’s no need to broadcast it. I think we would show our confidence by remaining silent, and not doing something like that.”

Trump reportedly asked Pentagon officials in January to put on a military parade, possibly to celebrate Memorial Day, July 4, or Veterans Day. The President enjoyed the parade he say in France on Bastille Day, and he asked for a parade similar to that put on in France, according to the Washington Post.

Defense Secretary James Mattis said that the administration is “putting together some options” when asked Wednesday whether there would be a parade. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders also stressed that the administration had not amde a final decision.