Latest
on February 8, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2 mins ago
Rand Paul Stalls Senate Vote To Keep Government Open
20 mins ago
Report: Kobach On Advisory Board Of Vets Group That Doesn’t Give Much To Vets
Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr (R-NC) and committee Vice Chair Mark Warner (D-VA) hold a news conference on the status of the committee's inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election at the U.S. Capitol October 4, 2017 in Washington, DC.
58 mins ago
WSJ: Senate Intel Prepping Report On Protecting Election Systems For Midterms
livewire

GOP Sen. Shuts Down Trump’s Wish For Military Parade: ‘Confidence Is Silent’

By | February 8, 2018 8:36 am
UNITED STATES - JANUARY 23: Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., talks with reporters after Senate Policy luncheons in the Capitol on January 23, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Group

Following reports that President Donald Trump has asked for a military parade, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) on Wednesday offered a succinct explanation as to why that show of force is completely unnecessary.

“I don’t think it’s a particularly good idea. Confidence is silent. Insecurities are loud,” he told ABC News.

“When you’re the most powerful nation in all of human history, you don’t have to show it off, like Russia does, and North Korea, and China,” Kennedy continued. “And we are the most powerful nation in all of human history. Everyone knows that, and there’s no need to broadcast it. I think we would show our confidence by remaining silent, and not doing something like that.”

Trump reportedly asked Pentagon officials in January to put on a military parade, possibly to celebrate Memorial Day, July 4, or Veterans Day. The President enjoyed the parade he say in France on Bastille Day, and he asked for a parade similar to that put on in France, according to the Washington Post.

Defense Secretary James Mattis said that the administration is “putting together some options” when asked Wednesday whether there would be a parade. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders also stressed that the administration had not amde a final decision.

More Livewire
View All
Comments