John Kelly: The White House Is ‘A Miserable Place To Work’

The mood in the White House is increasingly grim as President Donald Trump gains confidence in acting alone and on instinct, sending exhausted aides hunting for escape routes, according to a Sunday New York Times report.

Top staff members are among the burned-out group, with Chief of Staff John Kelly reportedly telling visiting senators that the White House is a “miserable place to work.” His deputy Joe Hagin is reportedly looking to vamoose after the North Korea-United States summit.

The already record-high turnover in the Trump White House is widely expected to skyrocket after the 2018 midterms.

While the administration often seems chaotic and flailing from the outside, sources told the New York Times that Trump is enjoying wielding his power unchecked, and isn’t bothered by the exodus that his impulsiveness has sparked.

He reportedly focuses his energy instead on those who are unwaveringly loyal to him, calling his former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and old friend David Bossie for advice.

Per the New York Times, he also enjoys gabbing with EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, especially about the shortcomings of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

In addition, despite the historic summit with North Korea and his myriad international spats, Trump is reportedly still laser-focused on the leaks in his White House, reportedly trying to ferret out leakers by asking aides to rat on one another.

Per the New York Times, at least one senior staffer has been spreading fake stories to find the source of the leaks.