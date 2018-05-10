White House Intervenes In Escalating Conflict Between DOJ And House GOPers

White House chief of staff John Kelly and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein are trying to run interference in an escalating conflict between House Republicans and the Department of Justice, according to a Wednesday Politico report.

Kelly and Rosenstein reportedly had a call with House leaders on Tuesday, offering a meeting but not promising the documents Republicans, led by Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), are requesting.

Per Politico, Kelly scolded both sides for letting the quarrel spill into public, and urged them to work together.

It is not clear exactly which documents Nunes is demanding, as much of his request is classified. However, the Department of Justice has refused on the grounds that the material would expose critical sources and endanger lives.