NBC: John Kelly Tells Aides Women Are More Emotional Than Men

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly has told aides multiple times that women are more emotional than men, four unnamed White House officials told NBC in a Monday report.

According to the NBC report, Kelly’s belittling of women is a common occurrence, as he reportedly bemoaned the criticism former aide Rob Porter was receiving after allegations surfaced of his rampant domestic violence, musing about why his ex-wives couldn’t just “move on.”

In a rebuttal, White House spokespeople reportedly told NBC that Kelly is a “gentleman,” forbidding cursing when “a lady” is present. The spokespeople did not deny the comment on women’s emotions, with one of them agreeing that women are more emotional than men “generally speaking.”

Kelly issued a statement soon after the NBC report was published. “I spend more time with the President than anyone else and we have an incredibly candid and strong relationship,” he said. “He always knows where I stand and he and I both know this story is total BS.

“This is another pathetic attempt to smear people close to President Trump and distract from the administration’s many successes,” he continued.