on March 23, 2018 in Washington, DC.
5 mins ago
Key U.S. Attorney Interviewed By Trump To Stay In Place Indefinitely
John F. Kelly, White House Chief of Staff for President Donald Trump, was present for he Medal of Honor ceremony for former Specialist Five James C. McCloughan, U.S. Army in the East Room of the White House, on Monday, July 31, 2017. (Photo by Cheriss May) (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
49 mins ago
NBC News: Kelly Has Called Trump ‘An Idiot’ Behind His Back Multiple Times
1 hour ago
Richard Painter Dodges Questions About Whether He Believes Franken Accusers
livewire

NBC: John Kelly Tells Aides Women Are More Emotional Than Men

By | April 30, 2018 5:19 pm
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly speaks at a news conference at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection headquarters in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, to discuss the operational implementation of the president’s executive orders. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik/AP

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly has told aides multiple times that women are more emotional than men, four unnamed White House officials told NBC in a Monday report.

According to the NBC report, Kelly’s belittling of women is a common occurrence, as he reportedly bemoaned the criticism former aide Rob Porter was receiving after allegations surfaced of his rampant domestic violence, musing about why his ex-wives couldn’t just “move on.”

In a rebuttal, White House spokespeople reportedly told NBC that Kelly is a “gentleman,” forbidding cursing when “a lady” is present. The spokespeople did not deny the comment on women’s emotions, with one of them agreeing that women are more emotional than men “generally speaking.”

Kelly issued a statement soon after the NBC report was published. “I spend more time with the President than anyone else and we have an incredibly candid and strong relationship,” he said. “He always knows where I stand and he and I both know this story is total BS.

“This is another pathetic attempt to smear people close to President Trump and distract from the administration’s many successes,” he continued.

