Committee Erupts In Shouting As Jordan Trucks Over FBI Agent’s Answer To His Question (VIDEO)

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) — one of the President Trump’s most vocal allies in efforts to bash special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation — prompted shouts from his Democratic counterparts on the Oversight and Judiciary committees as he bulldozed over FBI agent Peter Strzok’s attempts to answer his questions. Even House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) signaled Jordan would need to let the hearing move on.

Stzrok — a constant target of Republicans due to the anti-Trump texts he sent while working on the Hillary Clinton and Russia investigations — repeatedly told committee members at Thursday’s open hearing that he could not answer certain questions about the Russia probe since it is an ongoing investigation.

Jordan asked Strzok specifically about an email he sent to other top FBI officials that referred to copies of the infamous Trump-Russia dossier, and the difference between the versions handed over by Sen. John McCain, “Corn” and “Simpson.”

Jordan badgered Strzok over who Corn and Simpson — presumably references to Mother Jones journalist David Corn and Glenn Simpson, head of the firm that hired the ex-British spy to assemble the dossier — were. Jordan repeatedly interrupted Strzok as he tried to explain why he couldn’t answer the question, prompting Democrats to yell at Jordan to let the FBI official answer and to point out that Jordan’s time for questioning was expired.

Watch below: