Rep. Jim Jordan Accused Of Ignoring Sexual Assault While Wrestling Coach

Former Ohio State wrestlers are accusing Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) of turning a blind eye to rampant sexual abuse by the team doctor while he was coach twenty years ago, according to a Tuesday NBC News report.

Officials at Ohio State reportedly announced that they were investigating the conduct of Dr. Richard Strauss, who died in 2015 but served as team doctor from the 1970s to the 1990s.

Per NBC, Jordan worked as assistant coach from 1986 to 1994.

The congressman has vehemently denied any awareness of the systematic abuse. “Congressman Jordan never saw any abuse, never heard about any abuse, and never had any abuse reported to him during his time as a coach at Ohio State,” his spokesperson told NBC.

Jordan’s former players reacted strongly to Jordan’s denial.

“It’s sad for me to hear that he’s denying knowing about Strauss,” former wrestler Dunyasha Yetts said. “I don’t know why he would, unless it’s a cover-up. Either you’re in on it, or you’re a liar.”

