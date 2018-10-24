Latest
19 mins ago
Maxine Waters: ‘I Unequivocally Condemn Any And All Acts Of Violence And Terror’
27 mins ago
Judge Acquitted Of Dropping Handgun In A Chicago Courthouse
30 mins ago
Time Warner Center Back Open After Device Sent To CNN Removed
livewire

CNN Prez Calls Out Trump’s ‘Continued Attacks On The Media’ After Bomb Scare

By
October 24, 2018 4:03 pm

Responding to the bomb mailed to CNN’s offices in New York City, CNN President Jeff Zucker on Wednesday criticized President Donald Trump and White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders for the “total and complete lack of understanding at the White House about the seriousness of their continued attacks on the media.”

Trump and “especially” Sanders, Zucker wrote, “should understand their words matter. Thus far, they have shown no comprehension of that.”

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: