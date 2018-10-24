CNN Prez Calls Out Trump’s ‘Continued Attacks On The Media’ After Bomb Scare

Responding to the bomb mailed to CNN’s offices in New York City, CNN President Jeff Zucker on Wednesday criticized President Donald Trump and White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders for the “total and complete lack of understanding at the White House about the seriousness of their continued attacks on the media.”
Trump and “especially” Sanders, Zucker wrote, “should understand their words matter. Thus far, they have shown no comprehension of that.”
