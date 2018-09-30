Latest
AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 29: at Auditorium Shores on September 29, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)
24 mins ago
O’Rourke Offers Blue Vision For Red Texas During Nelson Show
on July 19, 2018 in Washington, DC.
30 mins ago
Warren Plans To Take A ‘Hard Look’ At Running For President
42 mins ago
Graham Promises Investigation Of ‘The Effort To Destroy This Good Man’
livewire

Jeanine Pirro Calls Democrats ‘Demon-Rats. That’s What I Said: Demon-Rats’

By
September 30, 2018 11:58 am

Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro referred to Democrats as “demon-rats” Saturday, pulling a phrase usually reserved for internet comment sections and social media trolls onto prime time television. Watch below via Media Matters’ Matthew Gertz:

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Asistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: