Jeanine Pirro Calls Democrats ‘Demon-Rats. That’s What I Said: Demon-Rats’

Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro referred to Democrats as “demon-rats” Saturday, pulling a phrase usually reserved for internet comment sections and social media trolls onto prime time television. Watch below via Media Matters’ Matthew Gertz:

This needed to be preserved for posterity.

Jeanine Pirro just now on Fox: "The establishment Republicans have buckled, caved, and bowed to the Democrats. or should I say, Demon-rats. That's what I said, Demon-rats!" pic.twitter.com/EXArYFJfPS

— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) September 30, 2018