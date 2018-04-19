Comey On McCabe: ‘Sometimes Good People Do Things They Shouldn’t Do’

Former FBI Director James Comey weighed in Thursday afternoon on the criminal referral from the Justice Department’s Inspector General to the D.C. U.S. attorney’s office concerning former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s reported lying to federal investigators.

“Conflicted,” he responded to CNN’s Jake Tapper when asked how he felt hearing the news. “I like him very much as a person, but sometimes even good people do things they shouldn’t do.”

Comey added that he would be a likely participant in the proceedings if prosecutors decide to pursue criminal charges. “Given that the IG’s report reflects interactions that McCabe had with me and other senior executives, I could well be a witness.”

The referral is based on the findings that McCabe lied to either Comey or investigators four times about the disclosure of sensitive material to the press. Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired McCabe in March after the FBI’s Office of Professional Responsibility recommended his dismissal upon receipt of that report.

