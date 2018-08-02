Ivanka Trump: ‘I Do Not Feel Media Is The Enemy Of The People’

Ivanka Trump broke with her father and boss on Thursday when asked if she thinks the media are the enemy of the people, as President Trump habitually asserts when he finds coverage to be unflattering.

Speaking at an Axios-hosted discussion on the Trump administration’s efforts to improve access to workforce and vocation training, Axios executive editor Mike Allen asked Ivanka Trump if she thinks the media is the “enemy of the people.”

“No, I do not,” she said.

“That’s not a view that’s shared in your family,” Allen said.

“I can share my own personal perspective, I’ve certainly received my fair share of reporting on me personally that I know not to be fully accurate, so I’ve, you know, had — have some sensitivity around why people have concerns and gripes, especially when they sort of feel targeted, but no. I do not feel that the media is the enemy of the people.”