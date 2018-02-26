Latest
White House Attacks The Court System (Again) After Ruling Upholding DACA
U.S. President Donald Trump listens to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull of Australia, during their joint press conference, in the East Room of the White House, on Friday, February 23, 2018. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
1 hour ago
Trump Compares Arming Teachers With ‘Natural Talent’ To Baseball, Golf
U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a business session with state governors in the State Dining Room at the White House February 26, 2018 in Washington, DC. The National Governors Association is holding its annual winter meeting this week in Washington.
1 hour ago
Trump: ‘We’re Going To Have To Start Talking About Mental Institutions’
livewire

Ivanka Trump Says It’s Inappropriate To Ask Her About Her Father’s Accusers (VIDEO)

By | February 26, 2018 9:04 am

In an interview with NBC News that aired Monday morning, Ivanka Trump, a senior adviser to President Donald Trump, criticized reporter Peter Alexander for asking her if she believes the women who accused Trump of sexual misconduct.

“I think it’s a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he’s affirmatively stated that there’s no truth to it,” she told Alexander when he asked if she believed her father’s accusers.

“I don’t think that’s a question that you would ask many other daughters,” she continued. “I believe my father. I know my father. So I think I have that right as a daughter to believe my father.”

Watch the clip via NBC News:

