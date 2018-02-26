Ivanka Trump Says It’s Inappropriate To Ask Her About Her Father’s Accusers (VIDEO)

In an interview with NBC News that aired Monday morning, Ivanka Trump, a senior adviser to President Donald Trump, criticized reporter Peter Alexander for asking her if she believes the women who accused Trump of sexual misconduct.

“I think it’s a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he’s affirmatively stated that there’s no truth to it,” she told Alexander when he asked if she believed her father’s accusers.

“I don’t think that’s a question that you would ask many other daughters,” she continued. “I believe my father. I know my father. So I think I have that right as a daughter to believe my father.”

