Ivanka Praises McCain As ‘Patriot’ While President Trump Keeps Quiet

White House adviser Ivanka Trump praised the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) on Monday, calling him an “American patriot who served our country with distinction for more than six decades.”
On the same day, President Trump ignored shouted questions about Mccain during two appearances before the White House press corps.
Watch Ivanka Trump’s message at an Organization of American States event:
Ivanka Trump: "I want to extend my deepest sympathies to the family of Sen. John McCain, an American patriot who served our country with distinction for more than 6 decades. The nation is united in its grief, and the world mourns the loss of a true hero and a great statesman." pic.twitter.com/iiDZtFUxRB
— NBC News (@NBCNews) August 27, 2018