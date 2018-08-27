Latest
6 mins ago
Vets Group: WH Showing ‘Outrageous’ And ‘Blatant’ Disrespect Toward McCain
43 mins ago
Kasich Slams ‘Shameful’ White House Move To Raise Flags After McCain Death
on October 13, 2014 in Covington, Louisiana.
1 hour ago
American Legion Calls On Trump To Issue Proclamation And Lower Flags For McCain
livewire

Ivanka Praises McCain As ‘Patriot’ While President Trump Keeps Quiet

By
August 27, 2018 3:43 pm

White House adviser Ivanka Trump praised the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) on Monday, calling him an “American patriot who served our country with distinction for more than six decades.”

On the same day, President Trump ignored shouted questions about Mccain during two appearances before the White House press corps.

Watch Ivanka Trump’s message at an Organization of American States event:

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Asistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: