An Increasingly Isolated And Paranoid Trump: ‘The Bushies Are Out To Get Me’

As staffers drain from the White House and the bulk of President Donald Trump’s most trusted advisers depart, Trump is growing increasingly lonely and mistrustful of those remaining, according to a Tuesday New York Times report.

“The Bushies in the White House are out to get me,” Trump reportedly said about staff holdovers from the Bush administration.

He is also so devoid of human contact that he’s eager to spar with reporters even as he slanders the profession daily, according to the Times.

The tides do not seem to be changing, either, as rumors fly about a chunk of significant White House officials who are eyeing the exits. Per the New York Times, that list includes Chief of Staff John Kelly, White House Counsel Don McGahn, Legislative Affairs Director Marc Short, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah and Social Media Director Dan Scavino.

Scavino in particular would reportedly be a big loss to the President, as he is one of the last campaign holdovers who has stayed with Trump since the beginning and is vested with the responsibility of running Trump’s treasured Twitter feed—when Trump isn’t using it, of course.