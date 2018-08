Sen. James Inhofe (R-OK) said Monday that the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) was “partially to blame” for the back-and-forth over lowering the White House flags to half-staff to honor the senator.

“Well, you know, frankly I think that John McCain is partially to blame for that because he is very outspoken. He disagreed with the President in certain areas and wasn’t too courteous about it,” Inhofe told reporters, according to CNN Ashley Killough.