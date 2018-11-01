Inflatable Trump Rat Brought to Wohl-Burkman Press Conference

Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman’s star witness against special counsel Robert Mueller did not show up at a press conference Thursday at which she was scheduled to discuss her claims, but someone else did: a large inflatable Rat President, reportedly brought by liberal internet personality Claude Taylor.

Someone brought a blow-up Trump rat to the hotel parking lot. This “circus” is why the purported accuser is not here, Wohl said pic.twitter.com/jJQbKHiS9M — Tierney Sneed (@Tierney_Megan) November 1, 2018