In Twist, Trump Now Bemoaning Military Spending As ‘Crazy’

In a change of tune, President Donald Trump tweeted Monday morning that the United States’ military spending is “crazy,” citing a figure he has often touted as an administration accomplishment at his political rallies.

I am certain that, at some time in the future, President Xi and I, together with President Putin of Russia, will start talking about a meaningful halt to what has become a major and uncontrollable Arms Race. The U.S. spent 716 Billion Dollars this year. Crazy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2018