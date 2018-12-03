Latest
Khashoggi Friend Sues Israeli Surveillance Firm, Claiming Spyware Led To Murder
Bush’s Service Dog Curls Up At His Casket
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 16: Stormy Daniels prepares to leave Federal Court after a hearing related to the FBI raid on Michael Cohen's hotel room and office on April 16, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Yana Paskova/Getty Images)
Stormy And Avenatti Back Together Again: We ‘Sorted Sh*t Out’
livewire

In Twist, Trump Now Bemoaning Military Spending As ‘Crazy’

By
December 3, 2018 8:48 am

In a change of tune, President Donald Trump tweeted Monday morning that the United States’ military spending is “crazy,” citing a figure he has often touted as an administration accomplishment at his political rallies.

