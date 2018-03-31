In Tweets, Trump Continues Attacks Against California, WaPo, Amazon

President Donald Trump on Saturday morning sustained his long-held grudges against the state of California, Amazon and the Washington Post, the latter two of which share an owner.

While we are on the subject, it is reported that the U.S. Post Office will lose $1.50 on average for each package it delivers for Amazon. That amounts to Billions of Dollars. The Failing N.Y. Times reports that “the size of the company’s lobbying staff has ballooned,” and that… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2018

…does not include the Fake Washington Post, which is used as a “lobbyist” and should so REGISTER. If the P.O. “increased its parcel rates, Amazon’s shipping costs would rise by $2.6 Billion.” This Post Office scam must stop. Amazon must pay real costs (and taxes) now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2018

Governor Jerry “Moonbeam” Brown pardoned 5 criminal illegal aliens whose crimes include (1) Kidnapping and Robbery (2) Badly beating wife and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize (3) Dealing drugs. Is this really what the great people of California want? @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2018

California Governor Jerry Brown on Friday pardoned 56 people — five of whom face deportation, according to the Associated Press — and commuted the sentences of 14 others.

AP noted that the pardons don’t totally eliminate the risk of deportation for the five pardoned men, but do remove a major justification for it.

Trump has long railed against the state’s relatively progressive stance on immigration enforcement.

This past week, Trump cheered (on his Twitter account) when Orange County’s board of supervisors voted to join the federal government’s lawsuit over California’s relatively new “sanctuary state” law.

The measure, signed into law last year, limits local law enforcement officials’ cooperation with federal immigration enforcement agents.

As for Amazon and the Washington Post — whose shared owner, Jeff Bezos, provides a frequent target for Trump — the President has long complained that the retail giant is ripping off the U.S. Postal Service.

Why is the United States Post Office, which is losing many billions of dollars a year, while charging Amazon and others so little to deliver their packages, making Amazon richer and the Post Office dumber and poorer? Should be charging MUCH MORE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017

Slate noted that Trump’s claim of $1.50 lost for every package shipped may have originated in a Citigroup analysis later cited by a Wall Street Journal op-ed in July of last year.

Josh Sandbulte, whose money management firm owns Fed-Ex stock, asserted in the op-ed that “if costs were fairly allocated, on average parcels would cost $1.46 more to deliver.” That applies to all parcels, not just Amazon parcels.

The same op-ed noted, though, that Amazon make does use of what are called “last mile” deliveries, in which local USPS depots deliver packages for a lower rate to local addresses.

As multiple outlets have pointed out, USPS faces a slew of problems, and the massive increase in home package delivery fueled by Amazon and other retailers likely isn’t the primary cause of the Postal Services’ years of operating in the red.