In It For The Long Haul: Kelly Agrees To Stay On As Chief Of Staff Through 2020

White House chief of staff John Kelly announced to staff Monday that he’d agreed to stay in that position through the 2020 election, the Wall Street Journal first reported Tuesday.

Citing unnamed White House officials, the Journal said Kelly was responding to Trump’s request that he stay through 2020. The Washington Post and CNN, also citing unnamed officials, confirmed the news.

Kelly began as chief of staff in late July last year, taking over for Reince Priebus. Trump reportedly said at the time that he wanted “a general” as his top aide.

Serving through 2020, the Journal noted, would make Kelly’s tenure one of the longest in U.S. history.

This post has been updated.