Illinois Gov Says Voters Shouldn’t Support Dem Over Nazi GOP Candidate

Illinois GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner on Tuesday declined to endorse the incumbent Democrat running for Congress against a neo-Nazi GOP candidate, instead calling for the Nazi to drop out of the race.

Arthur Jones, who describes the Holocaust as “the biggest, blackest lie in history,” is running against Rep. Dan Lipinski (D-IL), a moderate pro-life Democrat.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) slammed Jones as a “bigoted fool” on Friday, and called on voters to either write in another candidate or vote for Lipinski.

When WCIA reporters asked Rauner if he would do the same, the answer was “no.”

“The one thing I will say is the person, that guy, Johnson or whatever his name is, should not be on the ballot,” said the Illinois governor.

Rauner is locked in a tough fight to keep his seat against billionaire Democrat J.B. Pritzer. The governor first condemned Jones back in February, saying that “there is no room for Neo Nazis in American politics.”

After state Republicans failed recruit anyone to challenge Jones in the primary and missed several other opportunities to kick him off the ticket, the neo-Nazi crowed over his victory.

“I snookered them,” he told Politico.