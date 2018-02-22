Illinois Governor Drinks Chocolate Milk, Celebrates ‘Diversity!’

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner (R) drank a glass of chocolate milk Wednesday in order to demonstrate the value of diversity at various levels of corporate leadership.

“This chocolate syrup represents diversity,” Hyatt Hotels’ vice president for diversity and inclusion, Tyronne Stoudemire, said as he squeezed it into a glass of milk held by Rauner. “When you look at most organizations, diversity sits at the bottom of the organization. You don’t get inclusion until you actually stir it up.”

Rauner played along, as shown in a video captured by WBBM:

While celebrating Black History Month at the Thompson Center, Hyatt Hotels executive Tyronne Stoudemire asked for Governor Rauner’s help while he used a glass of chocolate milk to demonstrate a lesson on corporate diversity. pic.twitter.com/ETFq7dBvQD — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) February 21, 2018

“It’s really, really good. Diversity!” Rauner, who’s up for re-election in November, announced.

A spokesperson for the governor told the Chicago Tribune: “This was the event moderator’s example of diversity that an audience of all ages could see and understand. It was one of two demonstrations at the event, both of which received ovations from the crowd.”

Stoudemire confirmed to the paper that the governor “didn’t know what he was getting into,” and noted he usually picks the most powerful person in the room to help with the milk.