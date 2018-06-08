Happy Birthday: IG Report On Clinton Email Probe Coming June 14, Trump’s Birthday

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz told lawmakers in a letter Thursday that he intends to release his report on the DOJ’s handling of the probe into Hillary Clinton’s emails on June 14, President Donald Trump’s birthday, The Washington Post reported.

The report is expected to be critical of former FBI Director James Comey, a frequent target of Trump’s Twitter rage.

“That will, maybe, be a nice birthday present for me,” he told reporters Friday before leaving for the G-7 summit.

Trump recently lashed out about the delay in the release of the report on Twitter, suggesting the IG was purposely making the report “weaker!”

What is taking so long with the Inspector General’s Report on Crooked Hillary and Slippery James Comey. Numerous delays. Hope Report is not being changed and made weaker! There are so many horrible things to tell, the public has the right to know. Transparency! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

In the letter to top lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Horowitz said he was going through the “ordinary processes” to complete the report. People familiar with the matter told the Post that those who are earmarked in the report have been given the time to review the allegations and provide feedback, which is standard practice.

Horowitz also told lawmakers he would be willing to testify before the committee on June 18.