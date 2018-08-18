ICE Arrests Man Driving Pregnant Wife To Deliver Baby

Joel Arrona Lara was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents while driving his wife to the hospital to deliver their child, CBSLA, Univision and other outlets have reported.

Maria del Carmen Venegas, Arrona’s then-pregnant wife, drove herself to a San Bernardino, California hospital for her own Cesarean section Wednesday after ICE arrested her husband at a gas station on the drive over.

The ICE agents asked him to step out of the vehicle after he was unable to produce identification, despite the couple protesting that they lived nearby and could go get it, Venegas said.

“The last thing he knew was that I was here in the hospital,” she told Univision.

Arrona Lara has never been in trouble with the law, she said.

But, beginning early in the Trump administration, ICE announced that it “no longer exempt[s] classes or categories of removable aliens from potential enforcement,” meaning even law-abiding undocumented people face the constant threat of deportation.

ICE told CBSLA in a statement: