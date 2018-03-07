Latest
on March 1, 2018 in Washington, DC.
on March 1, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Report: HUD Nixes Anti-Discrimination Commitment From Mission Statement

By | March 7, 2018 9:31 am
on December 15, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images North America

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) this week removed language from its mission statement declaring that the department is committed to building communities free from discrimination, HuffPost reported Tuesday night.

In a March 5 memo obtained by HuffPost, Amy Thompson, the assistant secretary for public affairs at HUD, told political employees that the agency’s mission statement was updated “in an effort to align HUD’s mission with the Secretary’s priorities and that of the Administration.” It’s not clear that the statement sent to employees is the final version, according to HuffPost.

The new mission statement simply reads, “HUD’s mission is to ensure Americans have access to fair, affordable housing and opportunities to achieve self-sufficiency, thereby strengthening our communities and nation,” per HuffPost.

The old mission statement was longer and included a line that said HUD was committed to building “inclusive and sustainable communities free from discrimination.”

Thompson wrote in the memo that the new mission statement was drafted with input from HUD Secretary Ben Carson and his deputy, according to HuffPost.

