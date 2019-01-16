Latest
This frame grab from video provided by Hawar news, the news agency for the semi-autonomous Kurdish areas in Syria (ANHA), shows the damaged restaurant where explosion occurred near a patrol of the U.S.-led coalition, in Manbij town, Syria, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. A Syrian war monitoring group and a local town council say an explosion has taken place near a patrol of the U.S.-led coalition and that there are casualties. (ANHA via AP)
1 min ago
2 US Service Members, 2 US Civilians Killed In ISIS-Claimed Syria Explosion
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 15, 2019 Teachers at The Accelerated Schools, a community of public charter schools in South Los Angeles picket outside the school on second day of the Los Angeles school teachers strike January 15, 2019. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
6 mins ago
LA Teachers Union Signals Contract Talks Resuming On 3rd Day Of Strike
9 mins ago
Ocasio-Cortez To Teach House Dems How To Do The Internet
livewire Government Shutdown

Hoyer: ‘The State Of The Union Is Off’ Until Government Reopens

By
January 16, 2019 12:25 pm

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) on Wednesday said “the State of the Union is off,” and that it would continue to be delayed as long as the government is shut down.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) wrote to Trump earlier Wednesday to tell him that she would delay the speech.

But later Wednesday, Hoyer’s spokesperson told The Washington Post: “Mr. Hoyer had not read Speaker Pelosi’s letter and mischaracterized it.”

Watch below:

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: