Hoyer: ‘The State Of The Union Is Off’ Until Government Reopens

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) on Wednesday said “the State of the Union is off,” and that it would continue to be delayed as long as the government is shut down.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) wrote to Trump earlier Wednesday to tell him that she would delay the speech.
But later Wednesday, Hoyer’s spokesperson told The Washington Post: “Mr. Hoyer had not read Speaker Pelosi’s letter and mischaracterized it.”
Watch below:
Hoyer: "The state of the union is off." pic.twitter.com/WQIUZHKSjv
— TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) January 16, 2019