Hoyer: ‘The State Of The Union Is Off’ Until Government Reopens

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) on Wednesday said “the State of the Union is off,” and that it would continue to be delayed as long as the government is shut down.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) wrote to Trump earlier Wednesday to tell him that she would delay the speech.

But later Wednesday, Hoyer’s spokesperson told The Washington Post: “Mr. Hoyer had not read Speaker Pelosi’s letter and mischaracterized it.”

