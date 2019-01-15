Latest
livewire White Nationalism

House Votes 424-1 For Resolution ‘Rejecting White Nationalism’ After King Comments

By
January 15, 2019 3:48 pm

The House of Representatives on Tuesday voted 424-1 in favor of a resolution “rejecting white nationalism and white supremacy.” The resolution was introduced by House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC), who said it was meant as a response to Rep. Steve King’s (R-IA) recent comments on the terms.

King himself voted for the resolution. Rep. Bobby Rush (D-IL), a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, voted against it, saying he wanted a vote on his own proposed censure of King — a harsher response. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) also stripped King of committee assignments for the comment, on Monday.

 

