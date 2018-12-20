House Intel Votes To Give Robert Mueller Official Transcript Of Roger Stone Testimony

The House Intelligence Committee voted unanimously today to hand over a transcript of GOP operative Roger Stone’s testimony to the special counsel, NBC reports.

The move could pave the way for Mueller to prosecute Stone, legal experts said, as the special counsel would need an official transcript to file any potential charges of lying to Congress.

Stone told TPM yesterday that the situation was “Adam Schiff’s wet dream.”