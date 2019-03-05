Latest
Counterterror Police Examine 3 Explosive Devices In London
U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a photo opportunity with the 2018 Division I FCS National Champions: The North Dakota State Bison in the East Room of the White House on March 4, 2019 in Washington, DC.(Photo by Oliver Contreras/SIPA USA)
Poll: Majority Of Voters Think Trump Has Committed Crimes
Papa John’s Founder Will Resign From Board As Part Of Settlement Deal
Trump Calls House Dems’ Investigation ‘A Big, Fat, Fishing Expedition’

By
March 5, 2019 9:19 am

President Donald Trump was less than pleased Tuesday morning after House Democrats ramped up their investigatory efforts, calling the probe “a big, fat, fishing expedition.”

