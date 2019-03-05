Trump Calls House Dems’ Investigation ‘A Big, Fat, Fishing Expedition’

President Donald Trump was less than pleased Tuesday morning after House Democrats ramped up their investigatory efforts, calling the probe “a big, fat, fishing expedition.”

The greatest overreach in the history of our Country. The Dems are obstructing justice and will not get anything done. A big, fat, fishing expedition desperately in search of a crime, when in fact the real crime is what the Dems are doing, and have done!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2019