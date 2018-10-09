Latest
Pompeo Calls Nikki Haley A ‘Great Partner,’ Wishes Her Well
Sanders Groups Trump With ‘International Common Front’ Of ‘Authoritarians’
WASHINGTON, D.C. - OCTOBER 3: House minority leader Nancy Pelosi mingles with a crowd, mostly of women, who have gathered outside of the Supreme Court to oppose Judge Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court on the evening of October 3, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)
Dems Gain On Generic Ballot In Post-Kavanaugh CNN Poll, Contradicting Other Surveys
How Hope Hicks Ended Up Landing Her New Gig At Fox

By
October 9, 2018 2:20 pm

A Vanity Fair report Tuesday sheds light on how Hope Hicks, President Donald Trump’s former communications director, landed her new job as the chief communications officer for Fox News’ parent company “New FOX.”

Hicks reportedly decided to work for the Murdochs in Los Angeles because she wanted a “reset” from her well-publicized life on the East Coast.

One executive who met with Hicks said she was initially “looking for a big job in media and investment banks,” but ultimately Trump and Jared Kushner came through by lobbying Rupert Murdoch to hire her, according to Vanity Fair.

Read Vanity Fair’s report here.

