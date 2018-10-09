How Hope Hicks Ended Up Landing Her New Gig At Fox

A Vanity Fair report Tuesday sheds light on how Hope Hicks, President Donald Trump’s former communications director, landed her new job as the chief communications officer for Fox News’ parent company “New FOX.”

Hicks reportedly decided to work for the Murdochs in Los Angeles because she wanted a “reset” from her well-publicized life on the East Coast.

One executive who met with Hicks said she was initially “looking for a big job in media and investment banks,” but ultimately Trump and Jared Kushner came through by lobbying Rupert Murdoch to hire her, according to Vanity Fair.

