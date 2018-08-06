Hope Hicks Spotted Boarding Air Force One Ahead Of Trump Rally In Ohio

Latest
By | August 6, 2018 7:16 am
UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 28: Hope Hicks, communications aide for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, attends a campaign rally at Madison City Schools Stadium in Madison, Ala., February 28, 2016. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams

Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks was spotted boarding Air Force One on Saturday ahead of President Donald Trump’s rally in Ohio, according to reporters in the White House press pool.

According to multiple news outlets, it is unclear why Hicks — who reportedly spoke with reporters off-the-record after the campaign rally — was on the flight. A White House spokesperson did not immediately return TPM’s request for comment.

Hicks left the White House in February, amid criticism for her role in crafting a statement of support for White House aide Rob Porter after he was accused of abusing two of his ex-wives. Hicks and Porter were dating at the time. Porter resigned after a photo of one of his ex-wives with a black eye was made public.

Hicks also left just after she testified before the House Intelligence Committee that she occasionally told “white lies” for Trump.

