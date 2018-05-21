Hillary Clinton Pulls Out ‘Russian Hat’ To Jab Trump During Yale Speech

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton made a muted jab at President Trump and the Russia investigation during a speech at Yale University on Sunday by pulling out a “Russian hat.”

As part of the school’s Class Day tradition, students often wear eccentric hats to the ceremony.

“I see, looking out of you, that you are following the tradition of over-the-top hats, so I brought a hat too,” she said. “A Russian hat. Look, I mean, if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em.”

Watch the hat bit below, which starts at 32:43.