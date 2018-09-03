Hillary Clinton Outlines How ‘Workers’ Rights Would Suffer’ Under Kavanaugh

The Roberts Court has dealt some big blows to workers and unions in the last few years. With Kavanaugh on the Court, a 5-4 hard-right majority would be even more aggressive in siding with corporations over people.

That ruling won't just hurt seven million public-sector union workers with contracts. It'll hurt all workers, because union deals on wages and working conditions affect what businesses without unions do, too.

In other words, the Court has already been widening the disparity in power between corporations and workers. Kavanaugh's record from his time as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia shows he'd help further that trend for a generation.

In 2014, he dissented in a case where the Occupational Safety and Health Administration held SeaWorld accountable for the death of a trainer.

Unions and labor movements are why we have workplace safety precautions, collective bargaining, weekends, minimum wages, and, yes, Labor Day.

We can't afford more damage to workers' rights. Make sure your senators hear from you: Let's #StopKavanaugh.

— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 3, 2018