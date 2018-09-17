Latest
High School Classmates Of Christine Blasey Ford Sign Letter Of Support

By
September 17, 2018 11:35 am

In a clear rebuttal to the letter signed by 65 women asserting Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s “integrity,” old high school classmates of his accuser, professor Christine Blasey Ford, are signing a letter to show her their support.

Ford has accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault allegedly perpetrated when they were both in high school.

According to the Huffington Post, the letter had dozens of signatures by Monday morning.

Read the letter here:

We are alumnae of Holton-Arms School, and we are writing in support of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, a fellow Holton graduate.

We believe Dr. Blasey Ford and are grateful that she came forward to tell her story. It demands a thorough and independent investigation before the Senate can reasonably vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to a lifetime seat on the nation’s highest court.

Dr. Blasey Ford’s experience is all too consistent with stories we heard and lived while attending Holton. Many of us are survivors ourselves.

Holton’s motto teaches students to “find a way or make one.” We dream of making a world where women are free from harassment, assault and sexual violence. We hold deep gratitude to Dr. Blasey Ford for bravely stepping forward and bringing us closer to that world we all seek.

Sincerely,

Holton Alumae in Support of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford
A group of 200+ alumnae from the classes of 1967-2018

