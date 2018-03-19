Latest
16 mins ago
State Dept. Spox’s Meteoric Rise Comes As Tillerson Gets The Ax
U.S. President Donald J. Trump hosts a law enforcement roundtable on MS-13 at The White House in Washington, DC, February 06, 2018. Credit: Chris Kleponis / Polaris
42 mins ago
Trump’s Angry Weekend Tweetstorm Spills Into Monday Morning
45 mins ago
Clinton Apologizes For Critique Of Trump Voters
livewire

Report: Hicks Considered Resigning Twice Before She Finally Quit

By | March 19, 2018 9:25 am
AFP/Getty Images

When Hope Hicks announced last month that she would resign from her role as White House communications director, she had been contemplating the move for a while, according to a profile of Hicks published by New York magazine Sunday night.

Hicks had considered leaving her prominent role twice before, according to New York magazine. In August 2017, Hicks told Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner that she was unhappy and floated moving to a different role in the administration, but Ivanka Trump and Kushner encouraged her to wait for chief of staff John Kelly to bring changes to the West Wing, per the report. In December 2017, Hicks considered leaving again when her lease in Washington, D.C. was up, according to New York magazine.

Hicks resigned in late February a couple of weeks after key White House aide Rob Porter, whom Hicks was reportedly dating at the time, was ousted from the administration over accusations from his ex-wives that he was abusive.

Read New York magazine’s profile of Hick here.

NEW & NOW FREE
NEW & NOW FREE
Extra! Stormy Daniels Lawyer Michael Avenatti Talks “Trump Surrogates” Threatening His Client and More
More Livewire
View All
Comments