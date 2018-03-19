Report: Hicks Considered Resigning Twice Before She Finally Quit

When Hope Hicks announced last month that she would resign from her role as White House communications director, she had been contemplating the move for a while, according to a profile of Hicks published by New York magazine Sunday night.

Hicks had considered leaving her prominent role twice before, according to New York magazine. In August 2017, Hicks told Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner that she was unhappy and floated moving to a different role in the administration, but Ivanka Trump and Kushner encouraged her to wait for chief of staff John Kelly to bring changes to the West Wing, per the report. In December 2017, Hicks considered leaving again when her lease in Washington, D.C. was up, according to New York magazine.

Hicks resigned in late February a couple of weeks after key White House aide Rob Porter, whom Hicks was reportedly dating at the time, was ousted from the administration over accusations from his ex-wives that he was abusive.

