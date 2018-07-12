WATCH: Hearing Goes Off Rails As GOPer Accuses FBI Agent Of Lying To His Wife

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) accused FBI agent Peter Strzok of being liar in a verbal attack during a Thursday hearing, which escalated when Gohmert compared Strzok’s “smirk” in the hearing to “how many times did you look so innocent into your wife’s eye and lie to her.”
Strzok was testifying in front of the House Oversight and Judiciary committees, where Republicans peppered him with questions about anti-Donald Trump texts he sent to another FBI official, with whom he was having an affair.
Gohmert’s tirade prompted shouting from Democrats who accused the lawmaker of “intolerable harassment of a witness. “
“You need your medication!” one lawmaker shouted.
