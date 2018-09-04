Hatch Gripes About The ‘Insolence’ Of ‘Loud Mouth’ Anti-Kavanaugh Protestors

In a morning full of public protests at Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings, the demonstrations were perhaps most intense as Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) attempted to trudge through his opening statement praising Kavanaugh.

Several protestors were removed during Hatch’s remarks.

As one yelled about a pre-existing condition she suffered and her fears about her health if Kavanaugh is confirmed, Hatch paused to gripe about having the “loud mouth” removed.

It sounded like the protestors were being kept in a room to the side the hearing room, and their cheers of “Hell nah-Kavanaugh” could be heard from the side room even after they were removed, until it sounded like the group was escorted somewhere farther away. As they were being moved, it sounded as if the protestors were being brought behind a mezzanine from where cameramen and women can view the hearing, and their protests became louder.

Hatch strayed from his remarks again to complain about the “insolence” of the protestors.

“These people are so out of line they should not even be … in the doggone room,” Hatch said.