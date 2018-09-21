Harvard Law Students Ask That Kavanaugh Not Return Unless Investigated

Four Harvard Law students published an op-ed in the Harvard Law Record, suggesting Brett Kavanaugh should not be allowed to teach at the school unless the allegations of sexual assault against him are investigated.

Kavanaugh is on track to teach a course on the Supreme Court in the winter term, according to the op-ed. The four students argued that allowing Kavanaugh to teach the class would diminish “women’s access to education” because female students would likely “self-select out of a class taught by a credibly accused sexual assailant.”

