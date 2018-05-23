Harvard Alums Slam Former Classmate: ‘Shame On You, Jared Kushner’

White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, Harvard Class of 2003, was torn apart by a small contingent of his classmates in their 15th anniversary alumni notes when they substituted out life updates and career achievements for sharp criticism of Kushner and his role in the Trump administration.

According to a Tuesday Boston Globe report, the “Red Book” of self-submitted alumni updates is a centuries-long Harvard tradition, though it usually lends its pages to birth announcements and life milestones rather than anger at a former student.

The organizers reportedly set up a Facebook page titled “Shame on You, Jared Kushner’’ to rally alums to use their posts as protest.

Per the Boston Globe, many entries called shame upon Kushner, the administration, and Harvard itself for giving Kushner stepping stones to power and not disavowing his political career.

Some posts took a more creative tack: “I, for one, am actually glad that our Class of ’03 finally has a real, live fascist among us,” Jon Sherman reportedly wrote. “Who says Harvard isn’t diverse?”

Kushner is reportedly not attending his 15th reunion festivities which begin this week; Hillary Clinton will be an honored guest at some of the events.