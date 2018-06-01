Hannity Jumps To Joy Reid’s Defense: Leave TV Personalities Alone!

After MSNBC host Joy Reid apologized Friday for past comments she made on a long-defunct blog, Fox News host Sean Hannity applauded Reid’s approach to the outrage over her past remarks.

“It’s good to see Joy (who is no fan of mine) starting to take responsibility for her past remarks. My suggestion is that she follows up with the groups and people who she offended, and learn from all of this. Her apology should be accepted, and she should be given a chance to make it right, and not fired,” Hannity wrote on his website.

Yet he also took the opportunity to lament attacks on television personalities and brag about his ratings.

“Someone needs to take the lead in cable news and stop the ‘crush, fire them, and destroy hosts you may disagree with’ environment. I guess as the number one rated host in cable, I’ll start,” he wrote.

“I am grateful for this microphone and the platform given to me everyday by my audience. I am a believer in the freedom of speech for all Americans,” Hannity continued. “I am also a believer in second chances. And as someone who believes in forgiveness, I have to say, we have fallen short.”

Reid issued an apology on Friday after a new round of past blog posts surfaced, including one in which she encouraged readers to check out a 9/11 conspiracy theory. In her latest statement, Reid did not address posts that show her making homophobic remarks and her claim that she was hacked and did not make those comments.