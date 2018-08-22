Hannity: Cohen Was ‘Forced By Prosecutors’ To Change His Story

President Donald Trump’s favorite cable news personality and “shadow” chief of staff went off the rails Tuesday evening in response to news of Michael Cohen’s guilty plea.

Sean Hannity, who has sought out Cohen’s advice in the past on legal matters related to real estate, suggested that based off “knowing (Cohen) all the years I have known him, he was probably forced by prosecutors” to change his story. He also lamented that being “friends” with Trump was the new “witch hunt.”