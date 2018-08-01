Hannity Boasts That ‘Nobody Knows’ Nature Of His Relationship With Trump

Fox News host Sean Hannity opined on his relationship with President Donald Trump in a Tuesday interview with Forbes, saying that much of what has been reported is untrue and that no one truly knows the full scope of their relationship.

“I really kind of enjoy that nobody knows, and I’m just going to leave it that way,” Hannity told Forbes on how much access he has to the President. “But I can tell you this: Nobody has ever gotten my relationship with Donald Trump right, ever.”

“I don’t have a nightly call with anybody,” he added. “I read these things about me that are total bullshit. Quote it. It’s just not true.”

Per Forbes, as of July reports, Hannity is on a four-month streak of hosting the most-watched cable news show.

Hannity waxed lyrical about his purpose and those he serves.

“Irredeemable deplorables that cling to their Bibles and religion,” he said when asked who his audience is. “I have a natural passion that drove me into this business and gets me up in the morning. And the untold story about who I am … is that I am the forgotten man, the forgotten woman.”

As for the many who don’t take as kindly to his program, Hannity was nonchalant.

“The amount of time I spend caring about it is zero. I don’t care,” he told Forbes. “I try to be the most informed person I can be. We work really hard at getting things right, and I don’t mind being separate and apart from everybody else at all. In fact, I kind of relish it.”