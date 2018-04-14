Nikki Haley: U.S. Is ‘Locked And Loaded’ If Syria Uses Chemical Weapons Again

United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley told the UN Security Council on Saturday that the U.S. plans to keep pressure on Syria to prevent further use of chemical weapons.

Haley said she had spoken to President Donald Trump, who told her: “If the Syrian regime uses this poisonous gas again, the United States is locked and loaded.”

“When our President draws a red line, our President enforces a red line,” said Haley.

The ambassador’s remarks came during an emergency UN Security Council meeting held after the U.S. led a series of airstrikes against Syria on Friday. Trump had ordered the strikes in response to the Syrian regime’s alleged chemical attacks on a rebel-controlled town last weekend.

U.S. military leaders said that the strikes, coordinated with France and the U.K., targeted the Syria’s chemical weapon facilities.

Trump posted a Bush-esque “Mission Accomplished!” tweet on Saturday morning, though there has been no indication so far that the strikes have effectively prevented Syrian president Bashar al-Assad from using chemical weapons.