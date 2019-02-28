Latest
Haley Tweets Lukewarm Pushback After Trump Defense Of Kim Over Warmbier Death

By
February 28, 2019 11:22 am

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley posted a carefully worded tweet on Thursday after President Trump defended Kim Jong-un’s denials of knowledge of what happened to Otto Warmbier, the American student who was imprisoned in North Korea and died shortly after his return to the U.S.

