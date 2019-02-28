Haley Tweets Lukewarm Pushback After Trump Defense Of Kim Over Warmbier Death

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley posted a carefully worded tweet on Thursday after President Trump defended Kim Jong-un’s denials of knowledge of what happened to Otto Warmbier, the American student who was imprisoned in North Korea and died shortly after his return to the U.S.

Americans know the cruelty that was placed on Otto Warmbier by the North Korean regime. Our hearts are with the Warmbier family for their strength and courage. We will never forget Otto. ❤️🇺🇸 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 28, 2019