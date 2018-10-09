Latest
Haley: Kushner Is ‘Such A Hidden Genius That No One Understands’

By
October 9, 2018 11:14 am

During her resignation announcement speech, UN Ambassador Nikki Haley heaped praise upon President Donald Trump and his family members.

“Jared is such a hidden genius that no one understands,” she said of the President’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. “I mean, to redo the NAFTA deal the way he did, what I have done working with him on the Middle East peace plan, it is so unbelievably well done.”

She also praised the first lady and Trump’s daughter, Ivanka.

Haley will stay in her post through the end of the year.

Watch here:

