Greitens’ Nonprofit Ordered To Turn Over Records

Gov. Eric Greitens’ (R-MO) nonprofit has been ordered to turn over documents to the Missouri House committee currently investigating the governor after accusations of misconduct, according to a Tuesday Kansas City Star report.

Subpoenas were reportedly issued following an order by Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem Tuesday, requesting documents from both the nonprofit, New Missouri Inc., and the Greitens campaign to ensure that the organizations did not illegally dodge disclosure laws.

Per the Star, accusations that Greitens has benefitted from funds with obscured sources have followed him for his tenure in politics, including $6 million of “dark money” used during his 2016 campaign.

This investigation is reportedly setting the foundation for possible impeachment charges. A special session to consider such an action must be held before June 17.

Greitens has already been indicted on felony charges twice, once for illegally obtaining a charity donor list and using it to fundraise and once for taking a picture of a nude woman without her consent and threatening to use it against her.