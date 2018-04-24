Latest
on November 17, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Pruitt Signs Proposal Limiting Science Used In EPA Decisions
Resigned Port Authority Commissioner Flashed Badge, Cursed Out Police
Trump Met With Ronny Jackson In Oval Office Amid Growing Scrutiny
‘You Sure?’: Official Questions If Greitens Is Right Speaker For Police Prayer Event

By | April 24, 2018 2:47 pm
speaks at the Robin Hood Veterans Summit at Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum on May 7, 2012 in New York City.
Craig Barritt/Getty Images North America

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is set to be the keynote speaker at a St. Louis Area Police Chiefs Association prayer breakfast this week. But a spokesperson for  St. Louis County prosecutor questioned whether it was appropriate for the governor, who faces charges for offenses related to computer tampering and taking a nonconsensual nude photo of a woman, to speak at the religious event.

“Chiefs, Are you sure you want a guy currently charged with a felony as your guest speaker?” county prosecutor Robert McCulloch’s spokesperson Ed Magee wrote, according to a copy of the email obtained by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “That will not be good press wise.”

Read the full Post-Dispatch report here and TPM’s most recent coverage of the charges lobbed against Greitens here. 

