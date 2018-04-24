‘You Sure?’: Official Questions If Greitens Is Right Speaker For Police Prayer Event

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is set to be the keynote speaker at a St. Louis Area Police Chiefs Association prayer breakfast this week. But a spokesperson for St. Louis County prosecutor questioned whether it was appropriate for the governor, who faces charges for offenses related to computer tampering and taking a nonconsensual nude photo of a woman, to speak at the religious event.

“Chiefs, Are you sure you want a guy currently charged with a felony as your guest speaker?” county prosecutor Robert McCulloch’s spokesperson Ed Magee wrote, according to a copy of the email obtained by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “That will not be good press wise.”

